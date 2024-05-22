Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.11% to settle at 98,285.33 points from the previous close of 98,176.58 points.

Investors gained N62 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.11% to close at N55.598 trillion from the previous close of N55.536 trillion.

An aggregate of 222.9 million units of shares were traded in 7,228 deals, valued at N5 billion.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Market Breadth closed balance as 20 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined.

Percentage Gainers

Berger Paints led other gainers with 9.96% growth each to close at N14.90 from the previous close of N13.55

NESTLE, Sovereign Trust Insurance and Royal Exchange among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.78%, 8.11% and 7.11% respectively.

Percentage Losers

International Energy Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 9.70% of its share price to close at N1.49 from the previous close of N1.65.

DEAPCAP and UPDC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.33% and 7.69% respectively

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 40.6 million units of its shares in 332 deals, valued at N1.6 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 27.5 million units of its shares in 316 deals valued at N469 million.

UBA traded about 615 million units of its shares in 430 deals, valued at N502 million.

News continues after this Advertisement