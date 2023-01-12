Investors gain N154bn as NGXASI climbs up by 0.55%

Adebayo Obajemu

The equity market on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index grew by 0.55% to settle at 51,729.87 points from the previous close of 51,446.60 points.

Investors gained N154 billion as Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.55% to close at N28.176 trillion from the previous close of N28.022 trillion.

An aggregate of 281.9 million units of shares were traded in 3,679 deals, valued at N8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities appreciated in their share prices against 12 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

THOMAS WYATT Plc led other gainers with 9.48% growth, closing at N1.27 from the previous close of N1.16.

Champion Breweries, FTN Cocoa and Mutual Benefits among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.45%, 7.69% and 6.67% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CHELLARAM led other price decliners as it shed 9.89% of its share price to close at N1.64 from the previous close of N1.82.

Royal Exchange and WAPIC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.41% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 108.9 million units of its shares in 126 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

BUACEMENT traded about 42 million units of its shares in 155 deals valued at N4 billion.

GTCO traded about 34 million units of its shares in 371 deals, valued at N810 million.