Inflation: MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv, DStv packages

MultiChoice Nigeria has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages

MultiChoice Nigeria is the Nigerian Subsidiary company of MultiChoice Africa, owner of DStv and GOtv.

A statement from the company on Tuesday, attributed the decision to inflation and the increasing cost of doing business in Nigeria.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

