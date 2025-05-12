Imo Bleeds Again: Gunmen unleash terror as government sleeps

— Lives lost, homes razed, vehicles torched

The ongoing wave of insecurity in Imo State, which has been a grim reality since 2020, has alarmingly escalated in recent weeks. The once peaceful Heartland has succumbed to an atmosphere of fear and dread, especially marked by a string of violent incidents.

In the past nine days alone, multiple attacks reportedly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen have resulted in tragic fatalities and abductions. One of the most shocking events occurred on May 6, 2025, at Ngor Okpala, where assailants ambushed vehicles along the Owerri – Aba Express Road, leading to the death of a bus driver and the kidnapping of 26 passengers. Witnesses described how the attackers targeted a bus from God Is Good Motors (GIGM) and another from the Akwa Ibom Transport Company, leaving the community in shock and fear.

Simultaneously, neighboring areas such as Okigwe were not spared from similar brutalities, which further intensified the panic among residents. The tales emerging from Owerri West captured shared experiences of trauma inflicted by kidnappers and armed robbers, highlighting a region under siege.

Local vigilante groups and community leaders have expressed urgent concerns regarding the visible uptick in suspected herder activity along the infamous Aba-Owerri road, a known site for past incidents of violence. Comrade Sunday Tony Njoku, a security consultant, pointed out the vulnerabilities of Ngor Okpala, emphasizing its thick bush areas that provide cover for criminal operations and its strategic location bordering oil-producing states, which makes it a prime target for criminal activity.

The lack of response from the Imo State Government has been a point of contention. Critics, including Njoku, have raised alarms over the government’s silence on the crisis, questioning the lack of communication regarding the identity of the attackers, the victim toll, and preventive measures.

Since the onset of this instability in 2020, the situation has escalated, with the Orlu Zone initially being the hardest hit. As various local governments became battlegrounds, the emergence of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) added fuel to the fire, claiming a war was declared against security agencies after the death of their commander.

This ongoing turmoil has displaced countless residents, particularly in areas like Orsu and Okigwe, leading to increased calls for attention and action from authorities. As the latest incidents spotlight the dire state of insecurity in Ngor Okpala and beyond, it underscores an urgent need for effective governance and security measures to restore peace in the region.