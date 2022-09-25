I never said Tinubu offered me senate ticket - Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied reports to the effect that Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, offered him the party’s senatorial ticket after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant to Governor Wike on media, in a statement made available to newsmen and tweeted by Wike’s official Twitter handle in on Saturday, described the news, which was published in several online newspapers as “false, baseless and ludicrous.”

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a misleading report in some national dailies and online newspapers, particularly, Sahara Reporters that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, offered the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, senatorial ticket to defect the APC.

“Governor Wike was alleged to have disclosed this during the media chat that was aired on Channels Television, African Independent Television, Nigerian Television Authority and TVC on Friday, 23 September, 2022.

“We wish to state emphatically that this news is false, baseless and ludicrous as the Rivers State governor throughout the media chat never mentioned the name of the APC presidential candidate or alluded to him offering him a senatorial ticket.

“To lay the facts bare, we have decided to include herein the transcript of what governor Wike said concerning senatorial form.”