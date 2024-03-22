Highlife musician, Godwin Kabaka is dead

Nigerian highlife musician, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara, has died.

His record label, Derda Promotions, announced his demise in a statement on Friday.

Amarachi Anyanwu, the chief operating officer of Derda Promotions, disclosed that the musician died on Thursday.

The cause of his death was, however, not revealed.

“Derda Promotions is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our esteemed artist, Godwin Kabaka Opara, an icon who pioneered and revolutionized Highlife music, on March 21st, 2024,” the statement said.

Kabaka was a talented and beloved songwriter and guitarist who brought joy to countless fans with his infectious highlife music.

His musical journey spanned several decades, genres, and bands. He co-founded The Oriental Brothers International Band in 1973, a Highlife powerhouse known for its socially conscious lyrics, instrumental mastery, and authentic sound that resonated with millions across Africa and beyond.

In 1976, Kabaka embarked on a solo career, forming The Kabaka International Guitar Band. He continued to produce high-quality Highlife music, releasing fourteen albums and creating hits like ‘Mangala Special’.

He also experimented with Ezebongo rhythms, showcasing his versatility and creativity. Later, he joined forces with The Imo City Band, further solidifying his status as a Highlife legend.

With the support of Derda Promotions, Kabaka made a triumphant return in September 2023 with the album ‘The Return of Kabaka‘, which had over a million streams and trended as one of the top 100 albums worldwide.

Kabaka’s passion for music was infectious, and his dedication to his craft was an inspiration to all who knew him.

