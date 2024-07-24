Unilever Nigeria Plc has reported a turnover of N63.9 billion in the first half of 2024, representing 41% improvement compared to N45.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

This is contained in the company’s unaudited results for the first half of the year released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The result showed a gross profit of N26.2 billion, which is 100% increase when compared to N13.1 billion reported for same period last year.

The result for the total business indicated a net profit of N4.4 billion for the period ended 30th June 2024, compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N2.8 billion which is 61% increase versus 2023.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “We are pleased with our commitment to stay in Nigeria as the longest serving manufacturing company in the country. As a company that has stayed over a centenary in Nigeria, we are not just here to stay, but we are very convinced that the opportunities in Nigeria are more than the challenges.”

“Our H1’ 2024 unaudited results with a topline growth at 41%, is a testament that with our Growth Action Plan (GAP) we are committed to serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene.

Unilever Nigeria is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,” Kleinebenne, said.

