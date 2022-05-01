Gunmen unleash terror on Anambra, kill soldier, five others

Gunmen have killed a soldier and five civilians in a attack in the Anaocha and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Five of the victims were said to have been killed at a restaurant in Obiofia village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South.

Punch gathered that the assailants, armed with automatic rifles, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, invaded a military checkpoint in Agulu on Saturday and opened fire on soldiers, killing one in the process.

Agulu, in the Anaocha LGA of the state, is the home town of a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party and a former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi.

A source said the gunmen carried out the operation with over three exotic vehicles suspected to have been snatched from unsuspecting members of the public.

“They confronted the soldiers for over 10 minutes, causing residents of the area to scamper to safety, and after a long gun battle, the men overpowered the soldiers, and they had to withdraw.

“The men (assailants) did not cover their faces, and they were shouting on top of their voices. We saw them; some people even tried to make videos, but everyone was afraid not to be spotted and shot,” the source added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said, “Generally speaking, any attack on any security agent is a threat to the soul of a nation. Yes, there was a shooting incident at a checkpoint in Agulu but the information is still sketchy.”

Similarly, it was learnt that the attack at the restaurant, also known as Ụtọ Ndụ beer parlour, occurred on Friday when some gunmen invaded it at about 8pm and immediately opened fire, killing its owner, identified as Ụtọ Ndụ, and her four customers.

Videos from the scene of the incident that trended on social media also showed four male victims and Ndụ lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Sympathisers were also seen mourning as the corpses were taken to a mortuary in an ambulance.

The police spokesperson, who said an enquiry about the attack was ongoing and promised to get back to our correspondent, had yet to do so as of the time of filing the report, according to Punch.