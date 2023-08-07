Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, paid a courtesy visit on his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday.

Governor Otti was a special guest at the Apostolic Fire Ministries church, Peter Odili Road, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, in company of his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti. They both joined Prophet Mike Akindapo, his wife and the ecstatic congregation for a powerful moment of worship, miracles and thanksgiving service.

Dr. Otti thanked Prophet Akindapo for his support over the years, especially through the period of his sojourn for the governorship of Abia State.

A statement from Mr. Kazie Uko, chief press secretary to the governor, said Otti enjoined the congregation to remain faithful to their vision and not allow anyone “talk you out of it” even when it looked like it was not working out.

He recalled running for the governorship on two occasions without success until the third attempt when he eventually secured his victory.

The Governor quoted from the Bible, Habakuk Chapter 2 verses 2-3, to elaborate on his point.

The passage reads: “And the Lord answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.

“For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry.”

Governor Otti and his entourage had since returned to Abia State.