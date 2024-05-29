Gov Otti unveils 15th road project in Abia under one year

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Tuesday commissioned the 15th road project executed in Aba within one year of his stay in office.

Governor Otti commissioned the University Road, Green Avenue, and College Road, all in Aba, with a pledge to transform the commercial capital of the state into a modern, functional city.

“We are glad to be delivering the 15th road in Aba. By the time we commission this roads, we would have commissioned 15 new roads that we took on, retrofitted, remodelled, redesigned and and rebuilt,” he said.

The Governor, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, highlighted the strategic importance of the newly commissioned roads, noting their economic relevance as well as improved connectivity to the area.

Governor Otti, who disclosed that the roads were some of the first sets of roads awarded by his administration, noted that for decades, the area was notorious for severe flooding, which transformed the streets into rivers during heavy rains.

He further revealed that the road was redesigned with drainage system and an underground tunnel to channel storm water into the Aba river, which has resolved the long-standing issues of flooding in the area.

“People who are used to this place will tell you their story and how the road has been for decades.

“When you see people dancing, when you see them expressing joy, when you see them rejoicing, it is because of what they have been going through and we thank God that today, the story is different,” Governor Otti remarked.

The Governor outlined several ongoing projects nearing completion to include Cemetery Road, the Dual Carriageway Omuma Road, which he said would be ready within one month; Pepple Road, and various roads in the World Bank, Umungasi, and Umule areas, all expected to be completed by the end of the year.

He assured that work is progressing smoothly on the major Port Harcourt Road, as well as on Ohanku, Ndoki, Ekeakpara and the once impassable Obohia Road. He urged residents to protect the road infrastructure and ensure proper disposal of waste.

“Like I said, what we have come here to do is to fix our place, your own responsibility is to ensure that you protect these assets.

“We don’t want to come here and see the solar lights has a problem not to talk of disappearing. Days are gone when we will tolerate garbage on our roads. So, my request to you is to help me implement it,” Otti stated.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, described the construction of various road projects as a clear evidence that Governor Otti recognises the importance of infrastructure for development.

Engr. Oti, while commending the present administration, stated that the Governor has prioritised the provision of infrastructure and road networks.

He added that the roads are equipped with street lights to enhance security and welfare of the people among other assets.

