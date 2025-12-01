Connect with us

Gov Otti Pledges to Clear N60bn Pension Arrears Owed Abia Workers Since 2001
Gov Otti Pledges to Clear N60bn Pension Arrears Owed Abia Workers Since 2001

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has pledged to clear over 20 years of unpaid gratuities, totaling N60 billion, owed pensioners by previous administrations, saying the payments will be made in phases.

The governor made the announcement during the November edition of his monthly media briefing, “Governor Otti Speaks,” held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia. His statement followed the submission of a report by a committee jointly set up by the National Body of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) and members of his administration to verify outstanding gratuities dating back to 2001.

Governor Otti described the committee’s findings as “disheartening,” noting that the total verified outstanding gratuities amount to over N60 billion.

“It is disheartening that pensions have remained outstanding since 2001. These are debts incurred over 20 years ago. The government is a continuum; whatever is handed over, whether assets or liabilities, must be addressed. We are committed to working out a solution,” Otti said.

He assured pensioners that payments would commence gradually. “One thing I would like to assure the pensioners is that their gratuities will be paid in phases. We will begin the payment gradually,” he added.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to timely payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, noting that the state is up to date on salaries. He further promised that newly recruited teachers would receive their salaries by the end of the weekend and emphasised that all future recruitment for teachers and medical personnel would be transparent and merit-based.

On education, Governor Otti announced that the State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, has regained accreditation for 24 courses that were previously unaccredited. He highlighted ongoing infrastructural upgrades, including improvements to roads, hostels, lecture theatres, and classrooms, aimed at enhancing teacher training.

He also disclosed that additional buildings have been completed at the permanent site of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, noting the institution’s contribution to the state’s environmental initiatives. “Our students produce the ASEPA refuse buckets used across the state. If you see a bucket around your neighbourhood, it was made by our students at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic,” he said.

On transportation, the governor revealed that electric buses would soon begin operating in Abia, reducing transportation costs for residents.

Governor Otti also highlighted progress in land administration, stating that his government has issued 30,562 Certificates of Occupancy in the past two and a half years. “The aim is to unlock the value that was previously locked due to difficulties in issuing these certificates. We have automated the process,” he added.

