Connect with us

Business

Flutterwave handles $1 billion in Africa–Asia transactions in first half of 2025
Advertisement

Business

FEC approves $125m Islamic Development Bank loan for Abia infrastructure project

Business

Fintech launches AI assistant for migrants, disburses over N1bn in travel loans

Business

Okonjo-Iweala warns Nigeria could miss out on $4.25trn digital trade market

Business

UK economy beats forecasts in Q2 despite tax hikes and US tariffs

Business

Osun LG Withheld Funds: Muslim Group Petitions Presidency, League of Imams and Alfas

Business

AfDB pledges $40m to accelerate Africa’s green infrastructure projects

Business

US approves $346m arms deal with Nigeria

Business

Africa50 hits $1.4bn in assets, deepens role in Africa’s infrastructure growth

Business

Obasanjo Library demands apology, ₦3.5bn damages from EFCC over raid

Business

Flutterwave handles $1 billion in Africa–Asia transactions in first half of 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Flutterwave handles $1 billion in Africa–Asia transactions in first half of 2025

African fintech giant Flutterwave processed around $1 billion in transactions between Africa and Asia in the first half of 2025, the company revealed in its half-year financial update released on Wednesday.

The surge was driven largely by strategic alliances with major East Asian payment firms, including Norafirst and Skyee, as part of Flutterwave’s push for global expansion. The company also reported that its monthly margin in June had doubled compared to its 2024 average, crediting tighter cost controls and efficiency gains.

Enterprise payments recorded about 20% year-on-year growth in total payment volume (TPV), buoyed by a sharper focus on the firm’s core business segments.

Regulatory milestones featured prominently in H1 2025, with Flutterwave securing 20 new U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses, bringing its total to 34 , while expanding operations in Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, and Zambia. The company also completed its first group-wide audit, aligning its financial reporting with international standards.

“We are not chasing vanity metrics,” said Founder and CEO Olugbenga Agboola. “We are building a company that outlasts the hype, scales with discipline, and puts African innovation at the center of the global economic map.”

The first half of the year also saw Flutterwave ink multiple strategic partnerships. These included a deal with Chapter AI to enhance social commerce for SMEs in 11 African countries; collaboration with Global Remit to extend Send App remittance services to the UAE, UK, EU, and U.S.; and a tie-up with Circle to enable stablecoin settlements for enterprise merchants.

With profitability now in sight, the company expects stronger performance in the second half of the year, boosted by the relaunch of Send App in Europe after a temporary pause.

Europe is home to one of the largest African diaspora communities worldwide. According to World Bank projections, remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries will reach $690 billion in 2025, driven by global mobility and the diaspora’s growing role in supporting home economies.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *