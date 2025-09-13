FG endorses STICOMMS’25, pledges collaboration

The Federal Government has endorsed the maiden National Science, Technology and Innovation Communication Conference (STICOMMS’25), scheduled to hold from October 21–23, 2025, at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, announced the endorsement when he received the AUST President, Prof. Azikiwe Peter Onwualu, FAS, and members of the STICOMMS’25 Local Organising Committee (LOC) in his office in Abuja.

Describing the event as “unique and first of its kind,” Nnaji assured the organisers that his ministry would collaborate with AUST and its partners to ensure the success of the conference. He said the initiative aligns with government’s ongoing efforts to promote research and innovation outputs from the country’s research agencies.

To demonstrate the ministry’s commitment, Nnaji pledged to deploy two senior officials to join the LOC and ensure full representation of the ministry in both planning and participation.

Prof. Onwualu, who led the delegation, said the visit was aimed at securing government’s backing for the conference. He highlighted areas of collaboration, including ministerial endorsement, delivery of a keynote address, sponsorship and nomination of staff, showcasing innovations, mobilising research agencies, and profiling the ministry’s achievements in the official programme.

The STICOMMS’25 conference, according to him, will provide a platform to strengthen communication in science, technology and innovation, while advancing national development.