Connect with us

Business

FG announces October savings bond offer
Advertisement

Business

NIRSAL unlocks N70bn in agricultural financing in 2025, targets N150bn by year-end

Business

CBN assumes full control of fixed-income operations

Education in Nigeria

FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others

Education in Nigeria

OAU queries law firm for using outdated NBA seal in post-UTME suit

Business

Saudi, Canada, Bangladesh, others  join $10bn investment drive in Northern Nigeria

Business

Moody’s affirms AFC’s A3 rating for 11th year, outlook stable

Business

BOAD boosts credit insurance to expand financing capacity across WAEMU

Business

NESG: Nigeria faces jobs emergency, but key sectors can unlock 27m new roles

Business

Verto launches UAE operations to drive cross-border B2B payments into Africa, Asia

Business

FG announces October savings bond offer

Published

5 hours ago

on

FG announces October savings bond offer

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has released details of the October 2025 edition of the FGN Savings Bond (FGNSB).

According to the offer circular, two tranches of the bond are available:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond due October 15, 2027 at 14.062% per annum

3-Year FGN Savings Bond due October 15, 2028 at 15.062% per annum

Offer period and settlement

The subscription window opens on October 6, 2025, and closes on October 10, 2025, with settlement scheduled for October 15, 2025.

Coupon payments will be made quarterly on January 15, April 15, July 15, and October 15 each year.

Subscription terms

The bonds are sold at ₦1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and thereafter in multiples of ₦1,000. The maximum subscription limit is ₦50 million.

Advertisement

The DMO noted that the FG Savings Bond remains an accessible investment product designed to encourage savings among Nigerians, while also deepening the domestic debt market.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *