The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has released details of the October 2025 edition of the FGN Savings Bond (FGNSB).

According to the offer circular, two tranches of the bond are available:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond due October 15, 2027 at 14.062% per annum

3-Year FGN Savings Bond due October 15, 2028 at 15.062% per annum

Offer period and settlement

The subscription window opens on October 6, 2025, and closes on October 10, 2025, with settlement scheduled for October 15, 2025.

Coupon payments will be made quarterly on January 15, April 15, July 15, and October 15 each year.

Subscription terms

The bonds are sold at ₦1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and thereafter in multiples of ₦1,000. The maximum subscription limit is ₦50 million.

The DMO noted that the FG Savings Bond remains an accessible investment product designed to encourage savings among Nigerians, while also deepening the domestic debt market.