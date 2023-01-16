Enugu barber, Tochukwu Onah electrocuted while vandalising transformer

Tochukwu Onah, a barber from Ede Oballa community, Nsukka local government of Enugu State, has been electrocuted while trying to vandalise a transformer belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc.

The lifeless body of Mr. Onah, popularly known as Toshiba, was retrieved from the scene at the weekend.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement on Sunday, said the incident happened on Saturday.

Ezeh said it was suspected that Onah was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise the transformer, which already had some of its cables severed.

He added that the company recorded numerous cases of vandalism which negatively impacted not just the quality of its service to customers, but also its revenue.