Connect with us

Politics

EndBadGovernance: 'FG traces N83bn protest funds, arrests political collaborators'
Advertisement

Politics

Buhari, Jonathan, Gowon, others back Tinubu, say hunger protest an attempted regime change

Politics

Obi Aguocha appointed to joint House/Senate Pet. Industry Investigation Committee

Politics

Tinubu, Jonathan, Buhari, Abubakar attend inaugural Council of State meeting

Politics

Traditional, Christian leaders demand action against those behind ethnic profiling of Ndigbo

Politics

Tinubu off to Equatorial Guinea to honour President Obiang's invitation

Politics

'We're not part of it,' Middle Belt forum rejects Arewa Republic

Politics

Gov. Makinde in trouble over Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy

Politics

Hunger Protest: Counting days for President Tinubu, as north plots next move

Politics

Nationwide protest: Why Ndigbo stayed away - Investigation

Politics

EndBadGovernance: ‘FG traces N83bn protest funds, arrests political collaborators’

Published

3 hours ago

on

EndBadGovernance: 'FG traces N83bn protest funds, arrests political collaborators'

Nigeria’s Federal Government has reportedly traced not less than N83 billion in cryptocurrency and fiat money channelled towards the recent nationwide protests against bad governance and hunger in the country.

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, reportedly stated this while making his presentation at the inaugural meeting of the Council of State convened by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The funds it was said, include $50m of cryptocurrency — $38m of which were blocked in four cryptocurrency wallets — and N4bn contributed by various political actors in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina.

News continues after this Advertisement

Punch quoted multiple sources with knowledge of Tuesday’s meeting proceedings to have said that Ribadu, who presented on the topic ‘The Nationwide Protest As It Affects National Security,’ also revealed that an European has been identified as the mastermind of the proliferation of foreign flags during the protests and will soon be declared wanted by the Police.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, disclosed that local conspirators traced to capital city Abuja, Kaduna and Kano have been arrested.

“In his presentation, the NSA said the government was able to trace $50m to crypto wallets that were made as donations to the protests. They succeeded in blocking four of those wallets containing $38m,” Punch quoted one of the sources to have said.

“They also found out that some political actors contributed N4bn to fund the protests.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (212) Ademola Adeleke (267) Alex Otti (450) Atiku Abubakar (274) Babajide Sanwo-olu (161) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (725) Buhari (145) CBN (493) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (130) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (335) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (83) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (230) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (177) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (233) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (522) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (224)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement