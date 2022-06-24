The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday dashed Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s hope of returning to the Senate when it confirmed Bashir Machina as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

Machina had won the APC primary organised in May. However, the leadership of the parth pressured hi. to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan who had lost at the party’s presidential primaries held between June 4 to 6.

However, Machina had insisted that he would not withdraw for Lawan. Amid the controversy, the APC submitted Lawan’s name to INEC as its senatorial candidate for Yobe north, and Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, had said the senate president contested a senatorial primary organised by the party.

Adamu had also warned Machina over his comments on the party’s senatorial ticket for the district.

However, on Friday, INEC published a report, in which Machina was confirmed as having won the APC senatorial primary for Yobe north after he polled 289 votes.

The document was signed and stamped with the date, June 23, 2022.

Confirming the genuineness of the document, Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, said the document is from the commission.

“It’s our document,” he stated.

According to the document, the primary, which held on May 28, was monitored by INEC officials and security agents and was done via open-secret ballot.

The result of the exercise was also said to have been “generally acccepted”.