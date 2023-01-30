Eleven burnt to death in Ore-Benin expressway accident

Not less than 11 people were on Sunday, burnt to death in an accident on Soka bridge, Ore, on the Ore-Benin expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident caused gridlock which caused commuters to spend long hours into the night on the express road.

Mr. Sikiru Alonge, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a trailer had a head-on collision with a passenger Marcopollo bus.

Alonge said the victims were burnt beyond recognition as the two vehicles caught fire.

“We had to call for a fire ambulance to put out the fire,” he said.

“The passengers were burnt beyond recognition as we are unable to recognise their gender.”

He said that it took the efforts of Omotosho Step Down Power Station fire ambulance and other sympathisers to put out the fire.

Alonge said that the accident caused gridlock on the expressway while the FRSC officials and other security agencies were busy controlling the traffic.

Similarly, 10 passengers escaped death in another early Sunday morning accident which occurred at Ore Toll gate on the Ore-Benin expressway in Odigbo LGA.

Alonge said seven of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number FUG 17 XY, adding that the accident was caused by excessive speed.

According to him, the injured victims were taken to Opeyemi Hospital in Ore for treatment.

He cautioned motorists against excessive speed, advising them to always obey traffic rules and regulations.