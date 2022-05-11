EFCC Arrests 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo State.

The suspects include Chukwuma Destiny, Emenalom Precise, Nwaeze Obinna, Ogbonna Monday, Raymond Chigozie, Mmadu Bright, Chigozie Sixtus, Ike Joachim Uchechukwu, Ifeanyi Uzor, Iwuanyanwu Divine, Nwoke Udojah, Patrick Micheal, Chukwu Hillary, Charles Nneji, Nwachukwu Chibueze, Obinna Ajem, Egwu Williams and Samuel Michael.

The rest are Ike Joseph, Ekperi Ikechukwu, Iwwohen Ikechukwu, Joshua Emmanuel,John Dickson, Madu Sixtus, Onyemauche Tochukwu, Chibueze miracle, Precious Uchenna, Amamasim Bright, Ibeawuchi Obumneke, Ihugba Chikmso, Chima Charles, Christian Mahakwe, Okorie Arinze, Chukwu Kenechukwu , Mahakwe Charles and Chima Fidel

The suspects according to the commission, were arrested at Owerri, Imo State following credible intelligence linking them to cyber-fraud targeting mostly foreign nationals.