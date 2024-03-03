Nation
Economic Hardship: Nigerians loot NEMA warehouse in Abuja
Some Nigerians in Abuja on Sunday looted a warehouse reportedly belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) situated in the Phase 3 Region of the FCT.
The spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident said the situation has been brought under control.
The looting comes amid the current economic hardship across the country.
