Connect with us

Nation

Economic Hardship: Nigerians loot NEMA warehouse in Abuja
Advertisement

Nation

Owa Afole's Demise: Otan Ile Progressive Union lines Up burial activities

Nation

Aminu Daurawa resigns as Kano Hisbah commander after Gov Yusuf's criticism

Nation

Soldiers killed 974 terrorists, 1,157 surrendered in February – DHQ

Nation

How I used 'MyChat' app to lure, murder seven women for rituals - Ogun man

Nation

NLC called off protest due to threat, intimidation by FG - Ajaero

Nation

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son for burial March 9

Nation

One officer, 16 soldiers face court martial in Plateau

Nation

How Governor Makinde took over NLC's hunger protest in Ibadan

Nation

NDLEA seizes largest heroin consignment at Lagos airport

Nation

Economic Hardship: Nigerians loot NEMA warehouse in Abuja

Published

54 mins ago

on

Economic Hardship: Nigerians loot NEMA warehouse in Abuja

Some Nigerians in Abuja on Sunday looted a warehouse reportedly belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) situated in the Phase 3 Region of the FCT.

The spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident said the situation has been brought under control.

The looting comes amid the current economic hardship across the country.

News continues after this Advertisement

 

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *