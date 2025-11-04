Disappointment, anger, resilience in Southern Kaduna, M/Belt over ex-CDS sack

In a deft move that many Nigerians described as not surprising, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu penultimate week relieved General Christopher Gwabin Musa of his duties as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), alongside the other service chiefs, replacing him with General Olufemi Oluyede, a Yoruba officer from the South-West.

The leadership change in the military high command followed rumors of a coup plot, leading to the arrest and detention of 16 officers including several senior officers, which was however, initially denied by the defense headquarters and government.

The removal of the Zango Kataf army chief was couched in a diplomatic official-speak as a routine reshuffle aimed at “realigning national security leadership,” but for the people of Southern Kaduna, the ancestral homeland of Gen. Musa, the issue goes beyond “realigning national security leadership.”

Reactions from the people of Southern Kaduna seen as a much oppressed minority Christians in a state where Moslems loom large in politics and national affairs seem to suggest disappointment, anger, and resilience over what they perceived as a victim of a deeper political and ideological struggle — one that reveals much about the direction of President Tinubu’s administration and the competing visions within Nigeria’s security architecture.

Voices of the oppressed

Hon. ( Elder) Yusuf Solomon Danbaki, the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Labour Party in Kaduna State and a critical stakeholder in the ‘Obidient Movement’, at different fora, including a recent interview at Mainland FM 98.3 criticized the removal of General Musa and highlighted the former CDS’s positive attributes and performance, unlike previous CDSs, suggesting he was doing a good job in the fight against insecurity.

In comments shared on social media, some individuals, especially people from violence-prone middle belt area of Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Kwara States have expressed similar sentiments, praising General Musa’s sincerity and dedication in fighting terrorism and working for national peace.

Musa himself last week

stated he left office with a “clear conscience” after nearly four decades of service to the nation.

From Kachia to Zango Kataf to Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna people have reportedly expressed mixed reactions, with many showing pride and appreciation for his service while others voiced sadness over his departure.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani stated that the people of Kaduna State were proud of Musa’s accomplishments and appreciated his service, regardless of the reasons for his replacement.

A Southern Kaduna group said, “We are happy that we are not mourning you but rather celebrating your success for winning the battle.” Other commentators of Southern Kaduna extraction on Facebook, praised the general, with one recognizing that Musa “really fought a good fight” and left a memorable record during his time in office.

A Facebook user named Solomon Joshua Oliver wrote, “Seriously, so sad,” in response to the announcement. Other reactions were mixed with speculation regarding the president’s motives. Some pointed out that Tinubu’s decision could be politically or ethnically motivated, while others dismissed such claims as conspiracy theories.

One David Mogaji from Kachia in Southern Kaduna wrote: “The people of Southern Kaduna have no cause to regret your removal as the CDS because you really fought a good fight. In fact you left a track record that will always be remembered. Congratulations for ending well. If your removal is done for selfish, ethical, regional or political reason, we are happy that we are not mourning you but rather celebrating your success for winning the battle. May God Almighty continue to protect and safeguard you in all ramifications of life endeavors.”

Joe Konyan jr, from Kafanchan, said “Upon hearing the news of General Christopher Musa Gwanbi’s removal, I must confess from the depth of my heart that I am genuinely happy for you, sir. I sincerely congratulate you and rejoice with you.

“The politics of Nigeria can be very troubling. I have come to realize that when a person strives to be faithful and sincere, others often see him as foolish or naïve. When I reflect on those who have held your position in the past many of whom met unfortunate ends, such as the late Lt. General I. Attahiru, the former Chief of Army Staff I can only thank God that you are alive and safe.

“Therefore, my humble submission concerning your sack is this: it is far better to have you home, alive, sound, and well, than to have you lost to the dangers that often accompany such a high office. Nigeria’s political terrain is unpredictable, and I know you have many enemies both within and outside the system. Please, sir, take this time to rest, refresh, and spend quality moments with your family.”

Roseline Magayaki on Facebook page wrote, “It’s shall be well with us Southern kaduna people. Congratulations sir, you did your best, thank God for the opportunity given to you, sir. Weldon sir.

DorothyJohn Sunday from Langtang in Plateau state said, “We celebrate living icons, not dead ones… Personally, I immensely celebrate you Sir. Kudos to you for your timely contribution. I sensed it will end this way with the way you were going, especially your threat of exposing the “bad eggs”

Your bravery, fearlessness, wisdom and service to humanity are highly commendable and tremendously appreciated. Congratulations Sir.

Humble Gazama from Katsina Ala in Benue state wrote,

“When emilokon meets the fear of a coup d’etat……..SK welcomes you back home, General

Yakubu Innocent from Zango Kataf said, “The people of SK are sad about this development, but i believe the impact he made within the little time he spent as the chief of defence staff will forever be remembered. You have carved your name in gold and the people of SK can testify to that. Wishing you the very best sir.

Beyond Official Reason

A retired Colonel from Kogi state who craved anonymity said he was saddened by the removal of General Musa, “A competent, apolitical officer who had a different idea on how to fight the insurgencies and insecurity, but the political hawks won using the abortive coup as a cover.”

General Musa’s exit did not occur in a vacuum. It came at a time of renewed insecurity across the North-West and North-East, rising political discontent, and quiet murmurs of a failed coup plot allegedly foiled in early October. But some retired military officers, who spoke with Business Hallmark noted that Musa’s removal was not just about performance — it was about philosophy, loyalty, and politics. It is believed that Musa’s uncompromising military doctrine clashed sharply with the more conciliatory approach favored by Tinubu’s kitchen cabinet and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Business Hallmark’s investigations show that at the core of Musa’s dismissal lies a deep and growing disagreement over how to handle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity — particularly, in the North-West, where banditry and terrorism have merged into an entrenched criminal economy.

General Musa’s approach was firm and uncompromising. He consistently maintained that terrorists and bandits are enemies of the state, not aggrieved citizens to be negotiated with. He argued that peace without justice was an illusion, and that dialogue with killers would only embolden others.

His philosophy was shaped by years of combat leadership in the North-East under Operation Lafiya Dole and Operation Hadin Kai, where he saw firsthand how past “peace deals” with armed groups often collapsed into renewed violence.

President Tinubu’s camp, however, has embraced a different philosophy — one driven by political pragmatism rather than military doctrine. The NSA Nuhu Ribadu, supported by some northern APC governors, has championed a “peace-through-dialogue” initiative, aimed at calming volatile regions by opening communication channels with armed groups.

The idea, they say, is to buy stability first, then development. Critics call it appeasement; the government calls it strategy.

The ideological chasm came into public consciousness when Sheikh Musa, popularly known by his alias Asadus-Sunnah, disclosed that he had initiated peace talks with the notorious bandit leader Bello Turji — one of the most feared figures in Zamfara and Sokoto States. Sheikh Musa claimed that the initiative was undertaken “with the full backing of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other top government officials.”

When the claim made national headlines, many expected the government to deny it. But neither the Office of the NSA (ONSA) nor the Presidency issued any rebuttal.

The only comment came from the Defence Headquarters, which stated that it had “no official record of Turji’s surrender.” That statement, while distancing the military, did not deny the existence of talks— a silence that analysts interpreted as tacit approval from the top.

The absence of denial confirmed what many insiders had whispered: that the Federal Government was quietly supporting local peace initiatives with select bandit groups, hoping to pacify regions where military operations had failed to yield lasting peace.

Within the National Security Council, this approach sparked quiet friction. General Musa, known for his candour, was reportedly uncomfortable with what he viewed as the “politicization of security.”

He believed that negotiating with warlords was a betrayal of fallen soldiers and dangerous.

Although, this had lingered for sometime, the last straw came a week before his sack, when the ex-CDS went public with position against the government in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

Policy experts believe that the moved was calculated to indict government in the persisting insecurity as it was becoming apparent that their removal was only a matter of time over the differences in strategy. The interview was an official announcement to the world why insecurity persists.

At one meeting, sources say, he questioned the sustainability of “buying peace from criminals,” warning that the so-called repentant fighters often regrouped once they received amnesty or material incentives. His insistence on hardline operations and his advocacy for citizens’ right to self-defence in rural communities put him at odds with both the NSA and some northern political elites, who preferred a less confrontational posture.

Over time, Musa found himself increasingly isolated within the inner circle of power. While his professionalism earned him respect within the armed forces, his refusal to align with Tinubu’s political doctrine of “negotiated calm” may have sealed his fate.

But for the Middle Belt people, one removal has been replaced by a new appointment from the region as the current Chief of Army Staff , General Waidi Shaibu is from the middle belt state of Kogi.