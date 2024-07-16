Detained Binance employee, Tigran Gambaryan arrives court on wheelchair, case adjourned 

Tigran Gambaryan, the Binance employee standing trial over alleged tax evasion in Nigeria, had to be wheeled into court by his lawyers in a wheelchair on Tuesday as his health continues to deteriorate in detention.

A statement by his team said for several weeks Tigran has been complaining to the prison authorities about pain associated with a herniated disc in his back but they have not provided adequate care for his condition. He is said to be in severe pain and is hardly able to walk.

This comes after he has already had Malaria and double pneumonia whilst under the care of the Kuje detention facility. Despite several orders by the judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, the prison authorities continue to refuse to release his medical records and have provided no explanation as to why, the statement added.

News continues after this Advertisement

At the hearing today, Binance’s lawyers began their cross examination of the second witness presented by the EFCC from the Central Bank of Nigeria. The witness has made it clear that he has never even met Tigran.

Tigran has been detained for 141 days since February 26th. He was invited to Nigeria by the Nigerian authorities for a meeting to understand regulations and licensing, as well as continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies. He received several assurances that he would be safe. Tigran has no decision-making authority at Binance and is simply an employee of the company.

Speaking from Georgia (USA), his wife Yuki Gambaryan said “I am heartbroken to see my once fit and healthy husband reduced to such a condition. This ordeal has taken a severe toll on him, leaving him in so much pain that he can hardly walk. I do not understand why this is being allowed to continue. Tigran is innocent. All he did was dutifully travel to Nigeria for a meeting. Now our lives have been turned upside down and his health is at serious risk. I am pleading with the Nigerian authorities to urgently release my husband on humanitarian grounds. This situation is destroying him. I need him safely home with us right now.”

The trial has now been adjourned to October as the Nigerian courts close for the summer.

News continues after this Advertisement