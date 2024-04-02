Deputy police commissioner Gbolahan Oyedemi commits suicide in Oyo

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Gbolahan Oyedemi, a Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, has reportedly committed suicide in his private house in his hometown, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Oyedemi was the Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, during his 11-month tenure in 2006.

Punch quoted a source close to the family to have said on the telephone on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital, that Oyedemi, who normally visited his hometown during the Easter celebrations, told his aides at the weekend to go to their various towns to celebrate with their family members.

“Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations,” Punch quoted the source as saying.

“This time, he told his aides to go and celebrate with their family members in their various homes. Only God knows what could have prompted him to commit suicide.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of FCID, Alagbon, DSP Eguaoje Funmilayo, confirmed Oyedemi’s death, noting that the circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy.

