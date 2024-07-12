Connect with us

Dangote Refinery buys 5m barrels of crude oil from US - Report
Nigerians paid N721bn in bribes to govt officials in 2023 - NBS survey

BudgIT hails verdict on LG autonomy, says it's a win for fiscal governance, accountability

FG, IOCs reach agreement on crude supply local refineries

Muda Yusuf to chair Oriental News Summit, speak on Nigeria's transition to green economy

Senate rejects bill seeking use of gold to boost external reserves

FG commends Moniepoint's contribution to growth of Nigeria's informal economy

ABC Transport leads gainers as stock market closes flat

FG to regulate price of imported food items

FG to raise N300bn in July Bond offer

Dangote Refinery buys 5m barrels of crude oil from US – Report

Dangote Refinery buys 5m barrels of crude oil from US - Report

The Dangote Refinery has purchased 5 million barrels of US crude scheduled for delivery next month and in September.

According to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday, Dangote Refinery started a tender process in which it intends to buy a further 6 million barrels of American crude for September.

The report said the refinery has bought more than 16 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate crude oil so far this year.

In August and September, the proportion it will purchase from the US may increase, according to tenders for new supply seen by Bloomberg.

According to it, for Nigeria and Dangote, the use of US crude likely reflects where there are spare barrels available to buy in the world and the most competitive price.

“The refinery has been billed as a way of helping Nigeria wean itself off foreign fuel supplies,” said.

“The refinery near Lagos mostly runs on local crude supplies that can reach the plant from offshore terminals in as little as a couple of days.”

The report said tracking data indicates that the refinery took in more than 41 million barrels of feedstock in the first half of the year as it completed test runs and gradually raised processing rates.

About a quarter of that has been American supply, according to Bloomberg.

With the latest purchase, Bloomberg said the inflows of American feedstock may increase significantly.

In May, the refinery planned a purchase of 24 million barrels of crude from the US for over a year.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

