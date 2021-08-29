Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, played host to the President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole at his Iperu-Remo country home.

The trio and some other dignitaries were in the State to commiserate with the governor over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

Speaking during the visit, Oba Ogunwusi admonished Nigerians to endeavour to live a life of service in order to be remembered after their demise.

The monarch noted that it was imperative to engage in good deeds while alive, stressing that “Pa Abiodun lived a life of service not only to his immediate environment, but the whole country through imparting the right values, morals and character that those he taught are noted for ,in the society”.

He urged members of Abiodun’s family not to mourn their father’s departure, but to celebrate him for he had left a legacy worthy to celebrate.

In his remarks, Dangote noted that the deceased used his profession to touch many lives in the country, adding that people across the country would continue to remember Pa Abiodun for his good work.

The Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Epe, Lagos State, Oba Ogunfolarin Ogunsanwo, described the deceased as a worthy and erudite scholar who demonstrated competent, zeal and professionalism in imparting knowledge on his students during his sojourn on earth.

The monarch stated the deceased was a great man who lived and left a legacy that should inspire others, praying the Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Adron Homes, Adetola King, observed that Pa Abiodun was passionate in inculcating the right values into his students, many of whom have become eminent personalities in the society.

Responding, Governor Abiodun, charged all to be mindful of their last days on earth by doing things that would make people to remember them when they die.