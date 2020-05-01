Adebayo Obajemu

Custodian Investment on Wednesday published its first quarter report for the period ended 31 March, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2020, the firm reported gross revenue of N17.87 billion, up by 20.07 percent when compared to N14.89 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Profit before tax dropped by 8.07 percent to N2.28 billion from N2.48 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax for the period under review was N1.86 billion, down by 3.69 percent when compared the profit after tax of N1.93 billion in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share of the firm stands at 32 kobo, down by 3.69 percent from the earnings per share of 33 kobo in Q1 2019.

With reference to the share price of N5.75, the P.E ratio of Custodian Investment is calculated as 17.97x with earnings yield of 5.57%.