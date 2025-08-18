Come home and see the new Abia we are building, Otti tells Abuja-based critics

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has urged his political opponents based in Abuja to return home and witness first-hand the transformation taking place across the state, rather than resorting to blackmail and unfounded allegations.

Speaking during his August 2025 edition of the monthly media chat, “Governor Otti Speaks to Abians”, held at Government House, Umuahia, the governor specifically responded to claims by a former Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, who accused his administration of mismanaging funds meant for school renovations.

Otti dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, noting that his government has so far spent about ₦14.43 billion on the retrofitting of 61 public schools as of June 2025.

According to him, the figures are verifiable under the World Bank’s State Fiscal Accountability and Sustainability (SFAS) Programme, which requires states to publish budget performance online.

“So if you go to the Abia State Government website, you will find our audited financial statement as of December 31, 2024. Everything is there. When someone says ₦54 billion is missing, unfortunately, he is talking to the wrong government. At least three or four members of my cabinet are Fellows of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Figures cannot be manipulated here,” Otti said.

He challenged Chikamnayo to visit Umunneochi, his local government area, to see the ongoing school projects rather than making spurious claims from Abuja.

“In his LGA alone, we are currently renovating about five or six schools. Let him come home and see them instead of asking me to do a video to prove I am working,” Otti declared.

The governor further alleged that Chikamnayo has a long history of blackmailing successive administrations in Abia for personal gain.

“Since 1999, he has been part of every government. When blackmailing fails, he turns around to be given a job. That era is gone. I will never negotiate with blackmailers. This is a different government,” Otti insisted.

Otti disclosed that Chikamnayo had even sought to be part of his government at the onset of the administration, a request he flatly rejected.

“The person he sent to me then got the same answer he would get today: No! So if he likes, let him hang on a transformer, this government will not call him,” the governor added.

He also faulted those sponsoring Chikamnayo’s Abuja press conference, describing their choice of messenger as “a man without credibility.”

Reassuring Abians, Otti emphasized that his administration maintains strict financial safeguards, including advance payment guarantees for contractors, ensuring funds remain with the government until jobs are delivered.

Meanwhile, the governor dispelled speculations about his political affiliation, reaffirming that he remains a committed member of the Labour Party.