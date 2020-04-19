Adebayo Obajemu

Indications have emerged that the current restrictions on banking activities under the current lockdown may be relaxed.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha gave a hint to that Friday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the Taskforce.

The SGF expressed concerns on the non-opening of the banks, particularly in the FCT and Lagos even when they had been permitted to carry out skeletal services. He said the apex bank would have to iron out the issue with other banks to reduce the hardship being faced as a result of that.

This is even as Sani Aliyu, PTF National Coordinator, said PTF will review the protocols to banks operations after reaching out to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefele to find out if there are clear logistics reasons that are preventing banks from operating skeletal services.