The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), has threatened to withdraw from supplying beef, vegetables, tomatoes and onions, among other essential edibles to Southern Nigeria from Wednesday, if its grievances were not addressed.

President of the group, Muhammad Tahir, who issued the threat in Abuja on Sunday, noted that its members had lost property and several members and were, therefore, demanding N475 billion as compensation from the Federal Government.

Tahir insisted that unless the Federal Government addressed their grievances on or before Wednesday, they would have no other choice than to withdraw their services.

He lamented that several letters written to President Muhammadu Buhari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and governors of the 36 states had not been acknowledged.

Tahir also regretted “attacks on expressed concern over on its members and their property across the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.”

He said, “During the #EndSars protests, our members were killed and their property destroyed. We demanded compensations for lives and property our members lost.

“We have also written to various security agencies on multiple taxation hampering activities of our members through illegal roadblocks at unavoidable and strategic locations on federal highways and demand tax worth N450,000 before reaching our destinations.

“It is sad that some of the federal highways are not accessible to our members, as a result of multiple taxation, armed robbery attacks and kidnapping of our members until ransom are paid,” he lamented.

Tahir noted that the recent violence in Shasha, Ibadan, Oyo State, claimed the lives and property of its members, urging the Federal Government to revisit its demands at various times to address the issues, which include, but not limited to compensation for lives and property.

Its other demands are: “To protect the rights of our members on transit and at their business places and dismantling of roadblocks on highways by hoodlums in disregard for laws of the country, especially from Adamawa, Taraba, Benue to Port Harcourt.

“We seek an agreement between state governments and the union to the effect that henceforth, if any violence erupt in any state and our members are attacked, we will immediately withdraw our services.”