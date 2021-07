Adebayo Obajemu

C & I Leasing has listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) N10 billion seven years 15.5 per cent Senior Secured Fixed Rate Bonds due in 2028 under its N20 billion bond issuance programme.

A total of 10 million units of the bond were listed at par value of N1,000. The maturity date for the seven-year bond, which was issued on June 3, 2021 is June 3, 2028