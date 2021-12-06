Here are some of reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper
Omicron scare: Nigeria, Africa cry out as advanced economies continue to impose ‘unfair’ travel bans
Dowen College Killing: Cultism, drug addiction wreck schools
Direct primaries clause stalls Electoral Act
EFCC, Kogi saga: The big cover up
President Buhari’s biggest failure
Big, Bold, Audacious! Sanwo-Olu’s 2022 N1.388trn budget of consolidation raises the bar
Towards closing leaking revenue windows in Abia state
Consumers lament bleak Xmas over rising food, gas prices
Nembe oil spill: Aiteo’s business operations threatened
Eagle Airline: Sirika, AMCON at war over Arik Air
Abdul Samad Rabiu: Promoting healthcare delivery
Uche Orji: Managing Nigeria’s investment in the SWF space
Ending the Electoral Law impasse
SERAS CSR Africa Awards 2021: Zenith Bank GMD, Onyeagwu wins ‘CEO of the Year,’ Zenith named ‘Most Responsible Organisation in Africa’
Parthian Partners Redeems N20bn From 1st Commercial Paper Issuance
NNPC remits N511.66bn out of projected N2.09tn to federation account in 10 months
Gov David Umahi’s anarchic tendencies and failed presidential bid, By Abia Onyike
