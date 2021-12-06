Here are some of reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

Omicron scare: Nigeria, Africa cry out as advanced economies continue to impose ‘unfair’ travel bans

Dowen College Killing: Cultism, drug addiction wreck schools

Direct primaries clause stalls Electoral Act

EFCC, Kogi saga: The big cover up

President Buhari’s biggest failure

Big, Bold, Audacious! Sanwo-Olu’s 2022 N1.388trn budget of consolidation raises the bar

Towards closing leaking revenue windows in Abia state

Consumers lament bleak Xmas over rising food, gas prices

Nembe oil spill: Aiteo’s business operations threatened

Eagle Airline: Sirika, AMCON at war over Arik Air

Abdul Samad Rabiu: Promoting healthcare delivery

Uche Orji: Managing Nigeria’s investment in the SWF space

Ending the Electoral Law impasse

SERAS CSR Africa Awards 2021: Zenith Bank GMD, Onyeagwu wins ‘CEO of the Year,’ Zenith named ‘Most Responsible Organisation in Africa’

Parthian Partners Redeems N20bn From 1st Commercial Paper Issuance

NNPC remits N511.66bn out of projected N2.09tn to federation account in 10 months

Gov David Umahi’s anarchic tendencies and failed presidential bid, By Abia Onyike