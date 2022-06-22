Buhari appoints Mohammed Bello as RMAFC chairman

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mohammed Bello as chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The president said this in a letter sent to the national assembly.

Buhari’s letter was read out by Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate, during plenary on Wednesday.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mohammed Bello Shehu, as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission,” the statement reads.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner. His CV is attached herewith.

Bello is the current secretary of RMAFC. If confirmed, he will take over from Elias Mbam, who was re-appointed in 2016 and sworn-in in 2019.

Lawan also read Buhari’s request for confirmation of Joe Ohiani as substantive director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Buhari also asked for the confirmation of Umar Yahaya as co-chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds.

The senate directed the nominees to appear before relevant committees for screening.