Gunmen have abducted female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanism in Mando area of ​​Kaduna State.

This is the third major attack on a school in Nigeria in 2021. in February, gunmen abducted students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State, and Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

A witness told BBC that half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige told Daily Trust that the exact number of students abducted is unknown.

“They were abducted last night, we have no details of the number of students and I can’t say if they are all female,” ASP Jalige said.

He said the Police was working with the Nigerian Army to trace the kidnappers and rescue the students.