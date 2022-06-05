Brazil internationals Richarlison and Vinicius Jr had to be separated after pulling each other’s shirts at training session ahead of the country’s friendly against Japan in Tokyo on Monday

The two players were spotted grabbing each other’s shirts as the row unfolded on Saturday.

It’s unclear if it’s a real fight or friendly squabble.

Neymar and Dani Alves were among the players to rush over and quash the disagreement, and it’s unclear what triggered the incident.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win this year’s World Cup in Qatar and are preparing for the tournament by playing friendlies in Asia this month. They hammered South Korea 5-1 on Thursday – with Richarlison scoring – and take on Japan on Monday.

The altercation between the pair comes just days after Richarlison was filmed congratulating Vinicius for winning the Champions League.

Vini scored the winner for Real Madrid in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris last month.

Richarlison, who survived relegation with Everton, m even celebrated the win on social media.

He posted a mock-up of himself as a bus driver after a coach taking Liverpool supporters to the final in France didn’t turn up. Toffees fans joked the driver’s name was “Richard Arlison”.

Richarlison also congratulated Vinicius on Instagram after he scored a brace against Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final last season. It’s unclear whether the two are friends, and if their falling out is anything to worry about ahead of the World Cup, The Mirror UK reported.

Brazil haven’t won the competition for 20 years, when it was last held in Asia. In fact, no South American nation has tasted success since Brazil’s triumph. Argentina have come the closest to glory, losing 1-0 to Germany in the final in Brazil eight years ago.

Ballon d’Or winner Kaka, who was part of the last Brazil team to lift the World Cup, believes the current crop of players can be victorious in Qatar. “We just finished the qualifying [round], topping the table,” said the AC Milan legend, as quoted by Arab News.

“It’s been a very good job with Tite, the coach who’s been there since the last World Cup, with a lot of young players coming out and growing at the right moment. This is why in my opinion Brazil will be one of the favourites.”