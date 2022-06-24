Brazil to supply 10,000 tractors to Nigerian farmers - FG

Nigeria’s federal government, has announced that it is working with Brazil to supply and distribute 10,000 tractors to farmers nationwide.

Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced this at the opening of Africa’s Agricultural Machines and Equipment Technology Expo in Abuja.

According to the minister, the deal will boost Nigeria’s mechanized food production, and also enhance food sufficiency is an era of global food crisis.

He said the partnership between Brazil and Nigeria is aimed at fast tracking the mechanisation of the agricultural sector, improving production, boosting economy, enhancing food self-sufficiency and creating job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“The purpose of the expo was also to expose African Farmers to cost-effective farm machines, new farming technologies, to increase foreign direct investments, as well as create business among farm products, producers and processors which he adds is in line with the administration’s policy on food development.

“It is also a clarion call to bring succour to the drudgery nature of Nigeria’s farm practices in order to encourage the teeming youths to embrace the agricultural sector.

“The quest for food self- sufficiency cannot be achieved using the old method of rudimentary tools,” Abubakar said.

He added that the partnership with Brazil would ensure the provision of 10,000 units of tractors, 50,000 units of assorted implements and equipment, 142 turnkey factories for Agro Processing as well as training of the project beneficiaries for over a period of five years