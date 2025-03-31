Blaaiz appoints Oladunjoye Afolabi as non-executive board member

Blaaiz, a cross-border payments company, has announced the appointment of Oladunjoye Afolabi, a business strategist, as a Non-Executive Board Member.

This appointment, the company said in a statement, signals a bold new chapter for it as it cements its position as a dominant force in the global payments landscape.

Building on its recent expansions into Kenya and Uganda, alongside the acquisition of key licenses in the U.S.A, Canada, and Nigeria, Blaaiz said it is now intensifying its push into other strategic markets including Ghana and the UAE, with Afolabi’s visionary leadership set to be a cornerstone of its expansion drive.

As a Non-Executive Board Member, Afolabi will focus on strategic finance, global expansion, and operational excellence. His role will involve advising Blaaiz on optimising its cross-border payment infrastructure, enhancing risk management frameworks, and developing cutting-edge financial strategies to scale operations worldwide.

Afolabi brings over 18 years of executive experience driving exponential revenue growth and operational excellence within multinational corporations across tech, telecom, consulting, manufacturing, and shipping industries. Before now, he held prominent leadership positions at one of the biggest global providers of digital communications infrastructure firms, serving across West Africa, East Africa, and Europe. His most recent role was Chief Operating Officer & Board Member, where he spearheaded multiple innovative financial strategies. His leadership optimised complex multinational operations and transformed companies’ financial architectures for sustainable growth. His expertise also extends to strategic financial oversight and regulatory compliance, which he honed through his experience at two of the big 4 accounting firms, Ernst & Young and KPMG.

Ifelade Ayodele, CEO and Co-Founder of Blaaiz, stated, “Afolabi is a true trailblazer and his appointment represents a watershed moment for Blaaiz. His proven track record of delivering exceptional financial outcomes across multiple continents and navigating complex regulatory requirements across key regions is exactly what we need as we pursue our ambition to become the leading provider of secure, borderless banking solutions in emerging markets.

Ayodele added that: “having Afolabi onboard is a key testament to our commitment to world-class governance and we are incredibly lucky to have him.”

Also speaking, Afolabi Oladunjoye, Non-Executive Board Member at Blaaiz said, “I am honoured to join Blaaiz at this crucial stage of its growth. I’m impressed by their innovative approach to cross-border payments and I look forward to contributing my expertise to their regional expansion, empowering users to send money across the world with purpose.”

With Afolabi’s appointment, Blaaiz continues its relentless pursuit of providing seamless, secure, and innovative cross-border payment solutions. As the company expands its reach across Africa, North America, Europe, and beyond, Blaaiz remains committed to empowering individuals and businesses to connect financially across borders, turning every transaction into a step towards a brighter, more inclusive financial future.