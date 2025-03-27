Reps' bill seeks to grant Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors

A bill seeking to introduce citizenship by investment into the Nigerian Constitution passed through the second reading at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.i

The Citizenship by Investment Bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and other lawmakers, proposes granting Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors who meet a specified financial threshold or invest in strategic sectors crucial to national development.

House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who presented the bill, also introduced another proposed amendment—the Indigene Status Bill—which seeks to guarantee indigene status to individuals born in a state or those who have resided there for at least 10 years.

The bill also extends indigene status to women married to men from a different state for at least five years.

The lawmakers are also reviewing the death penalty law, proposing constitutional amendments to align penalties for capital offences with international best practices.

Advertisement

The amendment aims to ensure fairness, proportionality, and human rights compliance in Nigeria’s criminal justice system while maintaining public safety