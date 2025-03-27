Connect with us

Business

Bill to grant Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors pass second reading 
Advertisement

Business

FG raises N1trn from Sukuk for roads, bridges

Business

Falana’s fraud case against Zinox, others, struck out

Education in Nigeria

Gov. Otti decries state of infrastructural decay in ABSU, vows to take action 

Business

Digital payments in Nigeria, others to hit $1.5trn – Report

Business

Foreign trade via Nigeria's maritime transport increased 91% to N130.8trn

Business

Gov Abiodun moves to attract more investors through farmer's market 

Business

Zambian Vice President Nalumango in Nigeria for Access Bank’s Women’s Conference.

Business

Seplat Energy Plc to redeem $650m senior notes due 2026

Business

Market extends gains, closes by 0.04% higher

Business

Bill to grant Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors pass second reading 

Published

7 hours ago

on

Reps' bill seeks to grant Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors

A bill seeking to introduce citizenship by investment into the Nigerian Constitution passed through the second reading at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.i

The Citizenship by Investment Bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and other lawmakers, proposes granting Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors who meet a specified financial threshold or invest in strategic sectors crucial to national development.

 

House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who presented the bill, also introduced another proposed amendment—the Indigene Status Bill—which seeks to guarantee indigene status to individuals born in a state or those who have resided there for at least 10 years.

 

The bill also extends indigene status to women married to men from a different state for at least five years.

 

The lawmakers are also reviewing the death penalty law, proposing constitutional amendments to align penalties for capital offences with international best practices.

 

Advertisement

The amendment aims to ensure fairness, proportionality, and human rights compliance in Nigeria’s criminal justice system while maintaining public safety

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *