Bandits attack police station in Ondo, kill officer, Temenu Boluwaji

Bandits in the early hours of Monday, attacked Okuta Elerinla police station in Akure, Ondo state, killing one officer identified as Temenu Boluwaji.

Confirming the development, Odunlami Funmilayo, police spokesperson, in a statement, said the deceased was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout with the gunmen.

“Policemen who were alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station,” he said.

“During the crossfire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. TEMENU BOLUWAJI was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.

“The commissioner of police, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, psc, fsi, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

“He is also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.”