Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party on Thursday, met behind closed doors in Abuja.

Although the details of the meeting have not heard disclosed, sources in the PDP said the meeting between Atiku and Wike was held at the residence of a former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, signalling what observers believed were reconciliatory moves to pacify the governor.

The source said, “Atiku and Wike met this (Thursday afternoon) at the residence of Jerry Gana. It was a good meeting, from what I gathered.

“They exchange pleasantries and they have resolved to move the reconciliation to the next stage.”

Asked if we can assume that Wike and Atiku have settled, the source said, “they have started the process; this started with a one-on-one interface.

“This will lead to a certain level and they can now resolve all the issues.”

The source also said discussions were still ongoing about the choice of Director-General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation.

When contacted, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, declined comment.