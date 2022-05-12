APC extends deadline for sale of nomination forms

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for the sale of its nomination forms till May 12.

This is the second time in one week that the party has revised its schedule of activities for the 2023 polls.

The deadline for the sale of forms was initially fixed for May 10, while submission of the forms was scheduled to end on May 11.

But in the new schedule of activities for the party released on Wednesday, and signed by Sulaiman Argungu, APC national organising secretary, the deadline for the submission of nomination forms is now May 13.

Congresses to elect LGA, state and national delegates will now hold from May 16 to May 17, instead of May 12 to May 14 as earlier scheduled.

Some dates for primaries have also been changed and the new schedule has governorship primaries fixed for May 20, state houses of assembly for May 22, house of representatives to hold on May 24, while that for the senate is May 25.

The dates for the presidential primaries remain May 30 to June 1.