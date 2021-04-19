Prof. Ekelekamchukwu Ngwadom has been crowned new king of Mbubu, Amiri Kingdom in Oru East Local Government in Imo State.

He was coronated on April 16, 2021 immediately after the burial of his father, late HRH SIR, EZE Alphonsus Ngwadom, OBIANOEKWU 111 of Mbubu Amiri Kingdom.

By his coronation, Prof. Ngwadom has become HRH SIR EZE Alphonsus OBIANOKWU 1V of Mbubu, Amiri ancient Kingdom.

The jubilant community have expressed confidence in their new king as the man who would rule with truth, sincerity and bring development in Mbubu. ‘’He is well educated, exposed and has huge experience to transform this community’’, said a community leader who would not want to be mentioned in print.

Prof Ngwadom is the Chairman of African Diaspora Coalition of North Carolina and CEO of Almarch Counseling Services, PLLC. Dr. Ekele is a Psychotherapist and Professor of Psychology and Sociology at University of Mount Olive, North Carolina, USA.

He is the CEO and Administrator of Almarch Counseling Services and Almarch Family Care, LLC, board member of Nigerian Mental Health Professional USA.

Ngwadom says he desires to create and improve Therapeutic Learning Center (TLC) for the utilization of mental health services in our schools and communities, provide crisis prevention and intervention techniques in our schools and communities based on cognitive behavioral framework.

With his academic experience, clinical skills, and research ability, his long-term plan is to serve as a consultant between public education and community mental health agencies in around the world. As a bridge builder, he would like to connect with other interest and reduce the communication gaps between diverse communities and leverage his position to promote multi-cultural societies. Furthermore, Ekele would like to extend these services to schools and communities in different cultural ethnic population (Caucasian, African America, Asians, Pacific Islanders, Africans etc.).

His desire to provide therapeutic services to underserved and underprivileged population for a better mental health system is central to his calling. He would like to extent his expertise internationally as his childhood experiences in Nigeria is shaped by individuals with learning problems such as dyslexia; autistic, bipolar, schizophrenic, and other mental health issues.

Ngwadom has an associate degree in Criminal Justice, bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Political Science, Master’s Degree in Secondary Education, Master’s Degree in School Administration, and master’s degree in Counseling Studies/Human services and PhD in Advanced Studies in Human Behavior. Ekele has over 20 years of working experience with individuals with mental health and substance abuse.

He is a Fellow of National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC), a Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC), and Licensed Clinical Addictions and Substance Abuse Counselor (LCAS).