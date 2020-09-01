By OBINNA EZUGWU

Africa’s richest man and chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has backed former finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), noting that she is ably qualified for the job.

Dangote who took to his twitter handle, @AlikoDangote to give endorsement, also encouraged all to lend support for the former World Bank economist.

Okonjo-Iweala is one of the eight candidates for the WTO Director General General job.

“In these challenging times, World Trade Organisation needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade,” he said.

“A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.”