Adebayo Obajemu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Alexander Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years.

The President’s decision was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande.

According to the statement, the appointment, which was in accordance with the Public Enterprise Act, 1999, will take effect from April 10, 2021.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.