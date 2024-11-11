Again, Peter Obi donates N60m to schools 

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has reaffirmed his commitment to investing in health and education, donating N60 million to two institutions in Anambra State.

Obi donated N50 million to Peter University, Achina, and N10 million to the College of Nursing Sciences in Adazi Nnukwu.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this on his X handle on Monday.

The philanthropic gesture aligns with his long-held belief that health and education are crucial to lifting people out of poverty and driving national development.

Obi emphasized that no nation can thrive without a healthy and educated workforce, particularly in Nigeria, where the population is predominantly youthful.

Obi’s visit to the institutions was met with gratitude from the proprietors, management, staff, and students. The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Bishop Owen Nwokolo, praised Obi’s dedication to education, recalling how he revitalized the sector during his tenure as governor.

The former governor’s commitment to health and education has been consistent. He previously supported Iyienu School of Nursing, enabling it to gain accreditation and has continued to support the institution.

This donation is part of Obi’s broader efforts to prioritize health and education in Nigeria, recognizing their critical role in building a productive nation.