After four years in the wilderness, embattled Oando begins slow ascent

By Okey Onyenweaku

As Oando Plc continues with its struggles to claw back some of its lost ground, its teeming shareholders are still very anxious. The Oil company which had been crisis ridden in the last three to four years is about to release its 2019 audited results after a long three year-wait.

The company had explained that its financials were delayed given the then indefinite suspension of the Company’s 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 10, 2019. This prevented the company’s shareholders from appointing an auditor for its 2019 financials.

However, Oando resolved its dispute with the SEC in July 2021, and subsequently held its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August of the same year. At the AGM, the shareholders appointed Ernst & Young as auditors of its 2019 financials.

The Nigerian leading indigenous energy group that is listed on both the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has also owned up that the expected results for the year ended December 2019 it is about to make public would be significantly below that of the previous year, 2018.

The management of the company has however blamed the expected poor performance on a combination of factors. And going forward, it says that the negative economic headwinds witnessed since then have continued to be quite choking.

“The adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global demand for oil in 2020 resulted in lower forecasted oil prices, thus triggering a re-assessment of the expected future cash flows from our oil and gas assets. Accordingly, we have taken the prudent approach of recognizing a substantial impairment of a portion of the Group’s intangible assets that arose from acquisitions done in prior years.

“Following the successful resolution of a disruptive and value destructive longstanding shareholder dispute, we have taken a decision to recognize a significant impairment on a category of the Group’s intangible and financial assets arising from the financing and settlement of the resolution,”

The company also promised to make public results of four other quarters including Unaudited financial statements for 2020 on May 5, 2022, audited financial statements for 2020 on July 31, 2022, Unaudited financial statements for 2021 on August 5, 2022 and Audited financial statements for 2021 on October 31, 2022.

Overall, commentators say that though late, this is a good move by the company whose shareholders have been kept in the dark on its performance in the last few days.

Mr. Boniface Okezie of Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria told Business Hallmark on the telephone that investors in Oando Plc are happy and eagerly waiting for the results to be made public to enable them know the health condition of their company after a long crisis.

WHAT HAPPENED TO OANDO

Recall the former Director General of SEC, Mounir Gwarzo had insisted on investigating Oando when some of its major shareholders, notably Ansbury and Manga petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging gross abuse of corporate governance standards and acts of financial recklessness by the firm’s management. They subsequently called for the removal of the management of the company as well as the associated removal of all board members.

This development occurred at about the same time when Gwarzo was alleged to have himself been involved in unethical practices, including paying to himself the sum of N104.8million as severance package and was suspended by the then Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Unfortunately for the Oando management, even the acting SEC Director General who came in after Gwarzo insisted on yet carrying out a forensic Audit on the activities of Oando Plc despite the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s suspension of Mounir Gwarzo, for alleged financial impropriety. And at that point, market observers yet feared that Oando’s fate still hung in a balance. But everyone waited.

The Allegations against Oando

With the benefit of hindsight now, Oando’s crisis appears to be deeper than the understanding of most of the followers of the story. The surface problem with Oando Plc was that its balance sheet sunk into the deep red to the tune of over -N200billion. And analysts say that is a symptom of a deeper management flaw.

Shareholders and other commentators became apprehensive at this point as the now obtusely exposed company was clearly headed for the woods, prompting opposing actions of some of its part-owners in 2016.

The catastrophe in Oando heightened when two of its major shareholders, Ansbury and Manga petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging gross abuse of corporate governance standards and reckless fiscal management. They subsequently called for the removal of the management of the company and other board members from its leadership.

Manga, BH investigation reveals owned about 17.9 per cent share of the company, and had expressed discomfort over the management’s handling of notably the ConocoPhillips acquisition transaction.

Ansbury, on its part, had accused the management of the company of lack of capacity, efficiency and effectiveness in the running of the firm, believing that Oando’s future was uncertain as a result.

“Strong uncertainty regarding the going concern of the group (Oando) had already arisen in 2015 and strengthened in 2016 as pointed out by the auditors in their report,” Ansbury had petitioned

“In the previous financial statement, the management had proceeded to liquidate part of the assets of the company and many were going to be liquidated, and in particular, under the notes to the account, management intends to sell its participation in OER (the last asset attributable to the company) in the name of restructuring or re-establishing the group’s going concern,” Ansbury added.

These groups were later joined by Mr. Olufemi Timothy, President, Renaissance Stakeholders Association of Nigeria Incorporated, who had taken a petition against the company’s management to the National Assembly even as he noted that the external auditors had also expressed concern over its financial statements.

According to him, the external auditor’s reported ‘strong doubtful going concern’ over the Group’s annual financial statement.

“The Group has negative working capital of over N263 billion as a consequence of current liabilities above, lighter than current assets, meaning that the management was unable to service its obligations financially”, he had articulated in the petition.

The group noted that claims of creditors became higher than the owners’ shareholders equity, endangering the company’s fortunes and future, expressing fear that the group could be liquidated by the creditors anytime if urgent action was not taken.

According to the group, “With accumulated losses of over N159 billion, shareholders could not get a dime as cash dividend. No hope of redeeming these reserved losses.”

“Court cases as projected by the management may take claims of over N608 billion which is far greater than the assets of the entire group, meaning that the group was at a very high risk of liquidation if the court cases against the company succeeded.

“Cost of litigation is very high. Litigation has a damaging consequence on our company’s reputational risk under the current management. Management was increasing entitlements, remunerations despite lack of working capital.

“Both current liabilities and long-term liabilities stood at over N799 billion. Management was selling assets of the company, especially money-spinning assets such as downstream (Marketing) business without meaningful improvement in debts situation. It was planning to sell its share in OER which unfortunately is the last asset belonging to the company”, he also said.

Recall that some shareholders had expressed mixed feelings over the performance of the company during the year as a number of them called for the resignation of the company’s Group Managing Director, Wale Tinubu.

The group of shareholders, under the aegis of Oando Shareholders Solidarity Group, had stormed the venue of the AGM in 2016 with placards and demanded the resignation of the company’s Group CEO.

According to the leader of the group, Mr. Francis Michael, they were protesting so as to change the management of the company over gross mismanagement and abuse of corporate governance.”

Oando’s Management

Many stakeholders in Oando did not seem to be happy with the top management team of the company headed by Mr. Wale Tinubu, a lawyer by training.

The firm’s problem had started long before now as reports alleged the company’s managers had manipulated the share structures to suit their purposes. This, according to reports, was reflected in the numerous rights Issues, bonuses and public offerings the management had deployed to raise capital for its operations over the years.

Numerous acquisitions, especially that of Conoco Philips, an American Oil Company valued to the tune of $1.7bn, and which was also suspected to have been over-valued, was also fingered as having aggravated its problems. It was believed that Oando’s management team ran a very complex structure with about 44 subsidiaries.

The effect of the unrealistic ambition had come to haunt the company which was seen as a colossus in the corporate world in Nigeria and Africa.

From huge revenues of N337billion in 2009 and earnings per share which of N11.32, Oando which had taken advantage of the oil boom to make most of its acquisitions was finding it difficult to breathe well. Its loan book had grown from about N113billion in 2012 to about N470 billion by the end of 2014. The ambitious moves by Wale Tinubu which received applause at the time had turned sour and become a thorn in the flesh of the company.

To its credit, Oando, known as Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg Stock Exchange, had also paid over N30 billion dividends in 9 years from 2005 to N2013. But it is also shareholders that are now at the receiving end as the firm experiences seemingly very painful contraction signs.

Protest from Shareholders

Before making its strategic acquisitions of ConocoPhillips and Medal Oil within one year and raising hopes of investors, Oando had in 2007 acquired two oil drilling rigs and emerged Nigeria’s first indigenous oil company with interest in producing deep water assets through acquisition of equity in two oil blocks and 5 swamp rigs. The company also launched its first independent power plant for the Lagos State Water Corporation, LSWC.

Later that great company’s management and future plans have been faulted by stakeholders.

The auditor to Oando Plc, Ernest & Young had also faulted some aspect the 2016 financial statement of the company, even as shareholders expressed mixed feelings on the company’s performance.

According to the auditors, “We are drawing attention to note 45 in the financial statements, which indicates that the company reported a comprehensive loss for the year of N33.9 billion ( 2015: loss N56.6 billion) and as at that date, it’s current assets exceeded current liabilities by N14.6 billion (2015: N32.8 billion net current liability). The group recorded a comprehensive income of N112.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016 (2015: loss N37.8 billion) and as at that date, its current liability exceeded current assets by N263.8 billion (2015: N260.4 billion). As stated in the notes, these conditions, along with other matters, indicate that a material uncertainty exist that may cast significant doubt on the company (and Group’s) ability to continue as a going concern.”

Gabriele Volpi, an Italian-born Nigerian businessman, who has interest in Oando had insisted that the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, vacate his position over alleged mismanagement, cooked books and huge debts.

Tinubu had requested Volpi to invest in the British Virgin Islands-registered firm when Oando Plc was seeking to acquire ConocoPhillips’ upstream oil and gas assets in Nigeria for $1.5 billion, a deal eventually consummated in 2014.

The London Court of International Arbitration LCIA rules.

The crisis had resulted to Oando being forced to cough out a whopping $680million (N244.8bn) to pay Ansbury Investments, which is owned by Mr. Gabriele Volpi.

According to the story, The London Court of International Arbitration(LCIA) had ordered two companies owned by the Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu and his deputy, Mr. Mofe Boyo, to pay US$680 million (N244.8 billion) to Ansbury Investments.

The ruling of July 6, 2018 by the LCIA held that Ocean and Oil Development Partners (OODP), British Virgin Islands, which owns 55.96 per cent of Oando Plc through a holding company, Ocean and Oil Development Partners (OODP) Nigeria Limited, was owing Ansbury Investments Incorporated US$600 million (N216 billion).

Ansbury Investment’s counsel, Mr. Andrea Moja who confirmed the LCIA award in a statement to the media said the Arbitration Court also held that Whitmore Asset Management Limited, whose ultimate beneficial owners were Tinubu and Boyo, was also owing Ansbury Investment US$80 million (N28.8 billion).

With these, the cumulative debt owed by the Oando chief executives to Ansbury Investment totals US$680 million and the development had elicited debate in many corporate offices, while most of the discussions in Marina and Broad streets at that time were centered on how the deals affect shareholders of Oando.

The management of Oando had invited Ansbury and Manga to take part in funding the acquisition of ConocoPhillips which market observers believe was what did the company in.

The debate that ensued hinged on whether the statement that awarded the huge sum to Ansbury only concerns Mr. Wale Tinubu and Omamofe Boyo who are top executives in the company. But analysts believed that Oando could possibly not be affected if the top executives could pay the whopping sum without recourse to the oil giant. Nevertheless, the caveat is how and where these executives who own about 60 per cent of Oando can raise $244.8billion to offset the debt.

It was not only SEC that had bared its fangs on the Oando chiefs as shareholders had over time, kicked for the removal of the board of Oando, especially the CEO, Mr. Wale Tinubu who has been on the saddle of its leadership for over 20 years.

A senior stock broker who would not want his name mentioned in print said that dealing members had also not been happy with the activities of the company. He said the company had been overtrading in the sense that it had been to the market several times to raise money through public offerings without giving adequate account of the funds raised.

He added that Wale Tinubu was suspected to be diverting the funds he gets from the market to personal uses. However, this charge could not be corroborated by BH.

SEC’S VERDICT

The crisis in Oando Plc rose to a crescendo on Friday May 31, 2019 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally released the Sword of Damocles and barred the CEO of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu, from holding the position of director in a public company for the next five years.

SEC equally sanctioned the company’s deputy CEO, Omamofe Boyo, even as it directed other board members found culpable of infractions to resign. The apex regulator also ordered an extraordinary general meeting of the company before July 1 to appoint new directors. The crisis which engulfed the oil giant has lingered for some time, almost hampering the focus of its management. However, SEC had hinged its bold decision on the outcome of the investigations of the activities of Oando after a forensic audit carried out by Deloitte & Touche at its instance.

The investigations revealed that the company committed a number of serious infractions ranging from false disclosures to market abuses, manipulation of financial statements and internal control failures. Hence, the shocking statement that Friday announcing the easing out of Oando’s directors which was made to the capital market community.

Oando’s performance( It last results till now)

Oando Plc, in the first quarter posted a profit after tax of N4.6 billion in 2019, starting the year on a good note. With the unaudited results, the indigenous energy solutions provider announced a third consecutive year of profits.

On the face of things, the company continues to wax strong, posting fairly impressive results for Q1, with profit after tax of N4.6 billion, which is an 11 per cent increase from Q1, 2018, despite the volatile nature of the sector and economy.

The company said it leveraged on the increase in the price of crude oil which peaked at a little over $66 per barrel in the first quarter of the year, $3 more than the projected average for 2019.It also said stability in oil pricing then had also favoured the Nigerian economy.

Its turnover grew by 12 per cent to N168 billion from N150.6 billion in Q1 2018, even as profit-after-tax increased by 11 per cent to N4.6 billion compared with N4.2 billion in Q1 2018.

Oando’s trading which recorded an 11 per cent increase year-on-year, was driven by strong performance in its crude oil trading division and a three per cent increase in turnover to $312 million, up from $301 million.

“Our results reflect the progress made over the last few quarters and provides an indication of our expectation for the year. Now that our debt profile is down by 78 per cent from $2.5billion as of December 2014 to $558million, and our de-leverage program is 90 per cent complete with most of our non-core operations divested for good value, we can now focus on steady growth in our upstream entity.” Wale Tinubu, CEO of Oando Plc said.

The company had in 2018 year end posted a turnover increase by 37% to N679.5 billion compared to N497.4 billion in 2017, driven by higher commodity prices and higher oil production. Its Gross Profit also rose by 9% to N96.3 billion compared to N88.1 billion.

It’s Profit-After-Tax also increased by 46% to N28.8 billion, up from N19.8 billion in 2017

Oando’s Board continues to deplete

Figures apart, the squabbling persists. Last week, two non-executive directors, Sena Anthony and Oghogho Akpata quit the troubled oil company.

Their resignation details were contained in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday. It took effect on June 3.

“Oando PLC hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), its valued shareholders, key stakeholders and the public of the resignations of its Non-Executive Directors, Chief Sena Anthony and Mr. Oghogho Akpata from the Board of Directors of Oando PLC, with effect from June 3, 2019,” Oando’s notice said.

This came a few days after the Commission (SEC) barred Oando Plc CEO, Wale Tinubu and the deputy, Omamofe Boyo from managing any publicly quoted company for five years.

Effect on share performance

In the critical arena of share price, Oando traded at N5.60 per share having gained 19 per cent year to date from N4.70 it traded on January 4, 2022. It had also trade at N3.70 per share on January 4, 2021.

Recall that Oando had traded flat on Friday June 7, 2019 to close at N4.00 per share, having earlier gained 1.25 per share. The company’s stock had slipped on the day of the removal of its CEO, Mr. Wale Tinubu and his deputy.

The company had come at the beginning of the year 2015 to raise funds from the market through the instrumentality of a rights issue at the price of N16.50 kobo per share and the sum of N48.779 billion was realized from the proceeds of that transaction. Also, in 2012, it raised N54.6 billion from the stock market through another rights issue and shareholders lost value from these bogus rights. This is one of the reasons that investors lose confidence in the Stock market more especially in the short term.

Going forward, the company would benefit from a greater dose of more scrupulous management, better and improved corporate governance practices, swifter regulatory intervention and shareholders that play their roles more diligently.