Connect with us

Business

Africa’s finance sector adopts first continent-wide sustainable investment framework
Advertisement

Business

87% of women entrepreneurs’ associations in Africa lack financial skills — AfDB report

Business

Fuel consumption in Nigeria drops to 1.44bn litres in June -  NMDPRA

Business

FG considers concessioning Baro Port, cites lack of funds for dredging, road, and rail links

Business

FG appoints KWAM 1 as aviation security ambassador after airport altercation

Business

FG drops charges against Ibom Air passenger Emmanson, reduces sanctions on KWAM 1

Business

AfDB powers AI revolution to fast-track Africa’s Agenda 2063 goals

Education in Nigeria

Tinubu appoints Akinfeleye, Obih, others to universities’ governing councils

Business

US inflation steady at 2.7% in July, core prices edge higher amid tariff pressures

Business

Labour Party slams ‘selective justice’ over Ibom Air incident, as airline denies leaking video 

Business

Africa’s finance sector adopts first continent-wide sustainable investment framework

Published

1 hour ago

on

Africa’s finance sector adopts first continent-wide sustainable investment framework

Africa has taken a major step toward integrating climate and social priorities into its financial systems with the validation of the continent’s first Sustainable Finance Taxonomy.

The framework, endorsed in Nairobi on July 16–17 by regulators, commercial banks, insurers, and development finance institutions, provides a standard set of definitions for economic activities that advance sustainable development.

Driven by the African Development Bank (AfDB) through its African Financial Alliance on Climate Change (AFAC), the taxonomy aims to bridge a critical gap in Africa’s financial sector, the lack of consistent, Africa-specific tools to channel capital into green and socially responsible projects.

Technical input came from PricewaterhouseCoopers Luxembourg, with funding support from the Global Center on Adaptation via the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program and the African Climate Change Fund.

“This is a transparent, African-developed framework that aligns with global standards while reflecting our national priorities,” said Nana Sika Ahiabor, Manager of the Climate and Sustainability Office at the Bank of Ghana. She urged adoption across the continent, noting its potential to scale up green finance.

Participants at the two-day workshop stressed the tool’s role in harmonising financial markets, attracting sustainable investment, and bolstering resilience. “The process was insightful and rewarding, especially as we worked through practical case studies,” said BRITAM Kenya’s Finance Manager, Ann Njuguna.

For Mahamadi Balima of the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Monetary Union, the taxonomy will “guide capital flows toward sustainable investments, enhance integration, and attract both regional and global impact investors.”

Standard Bank’s Rochelle Chetty described the collaborative testing process as “a vital step toward implementation,” while AfDB’s Director of Climate Change and Green Growth, Prof. Anthony Nyong, called the taxonomy “a critical milestone” in Africa’s climate finance agenda.

Ahmed Attout, AfDB’s Director of Financial Sector Development, said the extensive consultations behind the framework reflect the Bank’s “deep commitment” to helping financial institutions manage sustainability risks and unlock green investment opportunities.

Advertisement

With climate pressures mounting, the African Sustainable Finance Taxonomy is expected to underpin a transparent, aligned, and globally connected financial ecosystem tailored to the continent’s growth priorities.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *