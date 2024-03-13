Connect with us

Business

Africa Prudential Plc announces resignation of Festus Izevbizua as CFO
Advertisement

Business

NGX Group, female leaders call for investment, deeper inclusion for women

Business

Ecobank signs $250m senior bridge-to-bond loan facility

Business

Okonjo-Iweala launches WTO’s $1.2m programme to address Nigeria’s agricultural export challenges

Business

FG announces indefinite postponement of students loan

Business

Nigeria’s crude oil production down 7% to 1.3m bpd

Business

Tinubu appoints Dayo Mobereola to replace Bashir Jamoh as NIMASA DG

Business

FG launches N50,000 presidential grant scheme for traders

Business

The making of the Aba power plant: Gov Otti's contribution, connection, and how it began

Business

Accountability issues continue to dog Lagos Light rail

Business

Africa Prudential Plc announces resignation of Festus Izevbizua as CFO

Published

2 hours ago

on

Africa Prudential Plc announces resignation of Festus Izevbizua as CFO

Africa Prudential Plc hereby give notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), that Mr. Festus Izevbizua, its Chief Finance Officer, has resigned his appointment with effect from March 1, 2024.

In the interim, Mr. Chidi Micheal has been appointed as Finance Manager of the Company, pending appointment of a substantive Chief Finance Officer. He is a Finance Professional with over a decade-plus track record of senior leadership in the Manufacturing, Trading, Health, Consulting and Financial sectors. His expertise spans both international and domestic finance, treasury, working capital management, regulatory compliance, and transactional proficiency, including control system implementation for corporate governance.

Chidi is an Associate of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *