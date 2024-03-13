Africa Prudential Plc announces resignation of Festus Izevbizua as CFO

Africa Prudential Plc hereby give notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), that Mr. Festus Izevbizua, its Chief Finance Officer, has resigned his appointment with effect from March 1, 2024.

In the interim, Mr. Chidi Micheal has been appointed as Finance Manager of the Company, pending appointment of a substantive Chief Finance Officer. He is a Finance Professional with over a decade-plus track record of senior leadership in the Manufacturing, Trading, Health, Consulting and Financial sectors. His expertise spans both international and domestic finance, treasury, working capital management, regulatory compliance, and transactional proficiency, including control system implementation for corporate governance.

Chidi is an Associate of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

News continues after this Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement