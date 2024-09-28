Abia to host international trade fair from November 28 to December 7

Abia State government says it has entered into an agreement with Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) and some reputable consultants to sponsor an international trade fair from November 28th to December 7th, 2024, to showcase the new investment mood of the state as an investment destination for many countries of the world.

It is also designed to market the Enyimba city of Aba for returning to its old glory, as the hub of commercial, trade and industrial activities in Nigeria and the African continent.

Tagged “Aba International Trade Fair, 2024,” the fair which will feature such activities like symposia, side attractions, specialized Exhibitions by local and foreign Companies as well as Business Clinic- sessions, is slated to hold at the new Aba Mega Mall , located at Osisioma, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Express-Way. It is readily accessible by road as well as through the Owerri Airpor Imo state and Ibom Airport in Akwa-Ibom state, by Air.

The Chairman of the Aba International Trade fair planning committee, Chief Nwaka Inem, who is also the Special Adviser to the state governor on trade, commerce and Industry, who announced these proposals during a Media interaction in Aba, Abia state, was flanked at the occasion by other top government functionaries, officials of ACCIMA and other business titans from Aba business community and others from parts of Abia state and beyond.

Chief Inem explained that the government has taken time to package the fair , saying that the fair is very important to the state government.

According to Inem , “This is also to broaden the scope, the reach and the impact of Aba business community.

“We expect that what will be done this year will send signals to what will continue to be, under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti”.

The Fair chairman noted that many countries, through their Embassies in Nigeria , have indicated interests for companies in their home countries to participate in the ten-day Fair, stressing that some of the Ambassadors in Nigeria have paid courtesy visits to Governor Alex Otti to express the willingness of companies from their countries to come and invest in Abia as well as participate in the forthcoming Trade Fair in Aba.

Also speaking, the President, Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Sir Geoffrey Uzoagbara thanked Governor Otti for the forthcoming trade fair and expressed the hope that the aim of staging the fair in Aba would be realized.

He said this year would be the first time ACCIMA is witnessing an International trade fair in Aba, stressing that over the years, ACCIMA has only been organizing Domestic Trade Fairs.

“Over the years we have been holding trade fair, but this year, it is going to metamorphose into ‘International Trade Fair’, in terms of what the state is looking at.

“This is to highlight what the state is now . We have not had it like this before in terms of relationship with the government”, he remarked.

He promised that ACCIMA and members would do everything possible to ensure the programme succeeds.

In their respective comments, consultants to the fair promised to help the Abia state government achieve their expected objectives for involving them to organize the fair and saluted the state government for repackaging the trade fair to attain International status.

They said that they are proud to be associated with Governor Alex Otti.