Abia to Acquire EEDC’s Umuahia Operations for Uninterrupted Power Supply

In a bold move to guarantee steady electricity supply to more parts of Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has announced plans by the state government to acquire the Umuahia ring-fence of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Governor Otti made this disclosure on Monday at a reception hosted by Geometric Power in Aba, following the commissioning and inspection of Aba Power’s new 2×15 MVA substation at Ogbor Hill by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking at the event, the governor said the acquisition would complement the existing coverage by Geometric Power, which already supplies power to nine local government areas (LGAs) in the state. The initiative, he added, is aimed at extending reliable power supply to the remaining eight LGAs not yet included in the Geometric network.

“We are in the process of buying EEDC and restructuring Umuahia. By tomorrow, we will be making an offer to EEDC,” Governor Otti said. “We have done all the due diligence and evaluations necessary. Once the deal is concluded, we plan to channel the excess power generated by Geometric into Umuahia.”

Governor Otti disclosed that with all 11 substations of Geometric Power ready, and nine LGAs already connected, there would be an estimated surplus of over 80 megawatts. He noted that deregulation of the power sector now allows the state to negotiate directly with Geometric to wheel the surplus power to areas like Umuahia.

He thanked former President Obasanjo for his early support in designating Aba as a ring-fenced power zone during his tenure, and praised Prof. Bart Nnaji, Chairman and CEO of Geometric Power Group, for his significant investment in Abia’s power infrastructure.

Former President Obasanjo, in his remarks, lauded the state government’s efforts and urged Geometric Power to extend its services to the remaining eight LGAs. He described Aba as Nigeria’s industrial hub and stressed the need for stable electricity to support its growth.

In his speech, Prof. Nnaji acknowledged the support of both Obasanjo and Otti in bringing the Aba Integrated Power Project to fruition. He noted that the project, which has so far cost over $800 million, benefited significantly from Dr. Otti’s backing during his tenure as an executive at First Bank and later Diamond Bank.

The event was attended by senior state officials, local government mayors from Osisioma, Aba North, and Aba South, and members of the Abia State House of Assembly representing Osisioma and Aba constituencies.

The acquisition of EEDC’s Umuahia operations, if concluded, is expected to mark a significant milestone in Abia State’s journey toward full electricity coverage and energy independence.