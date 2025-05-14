Connect with us

Business

Abia Medical City to Cut Cost of Overseas Treatment – Prof. Ogbonnaya
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

UNN ASUU alleges bias against S'East, threatens legal action over 2025 UTME results

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Reschedules 2025 UTME for 379,997 Candidates in South-East, Lagos Amidst Technical Glitches

Business

Railway Corporation Raises Alarm Over Escalating Vandalism

Business

Ogun Unfold Plans to Transform Tourism Landscape to a World-Class Hub

Business

UK Bans Overseas Social Care Recruitment in Sweeping Immigration Reform

Education in Nigeria

Five Things to Know About Prof. Chris Piwuna, New ASUU President

Education in Nigeria

2025 UTME: JAMB Probes Widespread Complaints, Reviews Technical Glitches

Education in Nigeria

Tinubu’s aide offers scholarship to 360 UTME scorer

Business

Presidency jittery over Adesina's verdict on economy

Business

Abia Medical City to Cut Cost of Overseas Treatment – Prof. Ogbonnaya

Published

2 hours ago

on

Abia Medical City to Cut Cost of Overseas Treatment – Prof. Ogbonnaya

Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya, has said that the proposed Abia Medical City being championed by Governor Alex Otti is aimed at saving Nigerians the cost and stress of traveling abroad for quality medical care.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, Prof. Ogbonnaya said the project, to be located in Owerinta for accessibility, will be a quaternary medical facility offering world-class care in areas such as cancer treatment, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, cardiology, renal therapy, and cosmetic surgery.

Estimated at $1.3 billion, the Medical City is scheduled to be flagged off in June by President Bola Tinubu. The project will also include a five-star hotel, tourist sites, and support industries in the healthcare value chain.

The Commissioner revealed that companies in the digital health sector have already expressed interest in setting up digital health hubs around the project site. He added that all specialist hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state will be linked to the Medical City to create a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.

Prof. Ogbonnaya highlighted Governor Otti’s commitment to healthcare, noting that 15% of the state’s annual budget is allocated to the health sector—a clear indication of the administration’s priorities.

He also spoke on the governor’s “Project Ekwueme,” which aims to retrofit 200 healthcare centres in 100 days. According to him, over 107 of the centres are already 75% complete, while others are at various stages of progress. The total cost of the project is about ₦10.9 billion.

The Commissioner called on Abians to support Governor Otti’s administration, assuring that more life-changing projects and democratic dividends are underway.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *